News reports on Friday said G7 leaders in their summit at Cornwall in Britain will call for a new probe into the origins of the coronavirus while pledging one billion doses of vaccines for countries around the world.
“I think we have been very clear that we support the need for a follow-up to the WHO report on the origin of covid-19 and for further studies and we have called for understanding and cooperation of all in this regard," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters on Friday.
Summit begins
The Group of Seven (G7) summit began formally on Friday as the leaders of the world's most advanced economies gathered on the Cornish coast for the first time since the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The UK has outlined four priority areas for its presidency this year -- leading the global recovery from coronavirus while strengthening resilience against future pandemics, promoting future prosperity by championing free and fair trade, tackling climate change and preserving the planet's biodiversity and championing shared values and open societies.
