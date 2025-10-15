PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, inaugurate development projects worth over ₹13,400 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, October 6, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects spanning various sectors, including power, defence, railways, and petroleum.

“I will be in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow, 16th October. I will pray at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The PM shared that he will be in Kurnool, where he will inaugurate or lay foundation stones of development projects worth over ₹13,400 crore. “These works cover sectors like power, railways, petroleum, defence, industries and more.”

Here's what PM Modi's schedule for Andhra Pradesh: In Srisailam, PM Modi will offer prayers at the Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and one of the 52 Shakti Peeths.

A unique feature of this temple is the coexistence of a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth in the same premises, making it one of its kind in the entire country, according to an official statement.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a memorial complex that features a meditation hall with models of four iconic forts: Pratapgad, Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri, placed at the four corners.

At its centre stands a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in deep meditation. This centre is run by the Sree Shivaji Memorial Committee, which was established at Srisailam to commemorate the historic visit of Chhatrapati Shivaji to the sacred shrine in 1677.

In Kurnool, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth approximately ₹13,430 crore, spanning key sectors including industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.

The projects in Andhra Pradesh reflect the central government's commitment to enhancing regional infrastructure, accelerating industrialisation, and driving inclusive socio-economic growth in the state, the statement said.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the Transmission System Strengthening at Kurnool-III Pooling Station, at an investment of over ₹2,880 crore.

The project involves the construction of a 765 kV double-circuit Kurnool-III Pooling Station-Chilakaluripeta transmission line, which will increase transformation capacity by 6,000 MVA and enable the large-scale transmission of renewable energy to support the nation's growth.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in Kadapa, with a total investment of over ₹4,920 crore.

Developed jointly by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust and the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd, these modern, multi-sectoral industrial hubs feature plug-and-play infrastructure and a walk-to-work concept.

They are expected to attract approximately ₹21,000 crore in investments and generate around one lakh jobs, thereby boosting industrial development and enhancing global competitiveness in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region, the statement said.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the six-lane Greenfield Highway from Sabbavaram to Sheelanagar at a cost of over ₹960 crore, aimed at easing congestion in Visakhapatnam and facilitating trade and employment.

In addition, six road projects worth approximately ₹1,140 crore will be inaugurated, which will enhance safety, reduce travel time, and strengthen regional connectivity across Andhra Pradesh.

The prime minister will further lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation several key railway projects worth over ₹1,200 crore.

The projects include the laying of the foundation stone for the Kottavalasa-Vizianagaram Fourth Railway Line and the Rail Flyover between Pendurti and Simhachalam North, as well as the dedication to the nation of the doubling of the Kottavalasa-Boddavaram section and the Shimiliguda-Gorapur section.

In the energy sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Srikakulam-Angul Natural Gas Pipeline of GAIL India Limited, built at a total cost of approximately ₹1,730 crore, spanning approximately 124 km in Andhra Pradesh and 298 km in Odisha.

Modi will also inaugurate Indian Oil's 60 TMTPA (thousand metric tonnes per annum) LPG bottling plant at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, established at an investment of around ₹200 crore.

The plant will serve over 7.2 lakh customers through 80 distributors across four districts of Andhra Pradesh, two districts of Tamil Nadu, and one district of Karnataka. It will play a critical role in ensuring reliable LPG supply for households and businesses in the region, the statement said.

To strengthen defence manufacturing, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Advanced Night Vision Products Factory at Nimmaluru, Krishna District, established by Bharat Electronics Limited at an investment of approximately ₹360 crore.