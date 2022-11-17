PM Modi to visit Arunachal on 19 Nov to inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport

According to a statement from the PMO, the airport, which is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed over an area of over 690 acre, at a cost of more than ₹640 crore. With a 2300 m runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations. The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and recycling of resources.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}