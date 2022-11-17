PM Modi to visit Arunachal on 19 Nov to inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh on 19 November where he will inaugurate the Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, and dedicate 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal and its age-old indigenous reverence to the Sun (‘Donyi’) and the Moon (‘Polo’).
According to a statement from the PMO, the airport, which is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed over an area of over 690 acre, at a cost of more than ₹640 crore. With a 2300 m runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations. The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and recycling of resources.
The development of a new airport in Itanagar will not only improve connectivity in the region but will also act as a catalyst for the growth of trade and tourism, thus providing a boost to the economic development of the region.
According to the press statement issued by PMO, “During the programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the Nation. Developed at a cost of more than ₹8,450 crore and in an area spread over more than 80 kilometres in West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh, the project will make Arunachal Pradesh a power surplus state, also benefiting the National Grid in terms of grid stability and integration."
This project will contribute in a major way towards fulfilment of the country’s commitment to increase adoption of green energy.
