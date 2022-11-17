Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport, a hydropower project, and Kashi Tamil Sangamam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport, a hydropower project, and Kashi Tamil Sangamam during his visit to Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport, a hydropower project, and Kashi Tamil Sangamam during his visit to Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
PM Modi will inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport in the morning in Itanagar. It is Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport. Later, he will inaugurate the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station in the state. After reaching Uttar Pradesh, he will dedicate ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ to people at 2 pm.
PM Modi will inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport in the morning in Itanagar. It is Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport. Later, he will inaugurate the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station in the state. After reaching Uttar Pradesh, he will dedicate ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ to people at 2 pm.
Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport
Donyi Polo Airport will be Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport and will help boost connectivity in the state. The airport derives its name from the Sun and the Moon. It is spread over an area of over 690 acres, and built at a cost of more than Rs. 640 crores. The airport will be able to function around the year as it is suitable for all weather day operations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport
Donyi Polo Airport will be Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport and will help boost connectivity in the state. The airport derives its name from the Sun and the Moon. It is spread over an area of over 690 acres, and built at a cost of more than Rs. 640 crores. The airport will be able to function around the year as it is suitable for all weather day operations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Later in the day, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kameng Hydro Power Station. The 600 MW station is built at an approximate cost of ₹8450 crore. It is spread over an area of 80 kilometres in the West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh.
Later in the day, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kameng Hydro Power Station. The 600 MW station is built at an approximate cost of ₹8450 crore. It is spread over an area of 80 kilometres in the West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh.
Kashi Tamil Sangam, an endeavour to discover links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi
In the next phase of his visit, Prime Minister will inaugurate the month-long programme, Kashi Tamil Sangam in Varanasi,Uttar Pradesh. The program will focus on celebrating the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. The programme will be implemented by IIT Madras and BHU.
Kashi Tamil Sangam, an endeavour to discover links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi
In the next phase of his visit, Prime Minister will inaugurate the month-long programme, Kashi Tamil Sangam in Varanasi,Uttar Pradesh. The program will focus on celebrating the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. The programme will be implemented by IIT Madras and BHU.
Notably, the two places are one of the oldest learning sites of India. Teachers, scholars students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists etc, will be the main focus of the program. More than 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will join the programme in Kashi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, the two places are one of the oldest learning sites of India. Teachers, scholars students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists etc, will be the main focus of the program. More than 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will join the programme in Kashi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The programme will consist of several sessions and seminars along with site visits and interaction with locals. In a
The programme will consist of several sessions and seminars along with site visits and interaction with locals. In a
ddition to this, people can join the program to visit exhibitions of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places etc of the two regions.