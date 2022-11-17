Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport

Donyi Polo Airport will be Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport and will help boost connectivity in the state. The airport derives its name from the Sun and the Moon. It is spread over an area of over 690 acres, and built at a cost of more than Rs. 640 crores. The airport will be able to function around the year as it is suitable for all weather day operations.