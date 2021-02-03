OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to visit Assam to lay foundation of two medical colleges
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 03, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2021_000041B) (PTI)

PM Modi to visit Assam to lay foundation of two medical colleges

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 12:51 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The two medical colleges will be in Biswanath Charali and Charaideo
  • PM Modi will also inaugurate the Assam government's road project 'Assam Mala'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on 7 February to lay the foundation of two medical colleges in Biswanath Charali and Charaideo. He will also inaugurate the Assam government's road project 'Assam Mala'.

"On February 7, PM Narendra Modi will visit Dhekiajuli to lay the foundation of two medical colleges in Biswanath Charali and Charaideo. He will also inaugurate state government's road project 'Assam Mala'," said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, ANI reports.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had said that he was committed to doing everything possible to preserve the rights and unique culture of the northeastern state.

