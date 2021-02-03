PM Modi to visit Assam to lay foundation of two medical colleges

PM Modi to visit Assam to lay foundation of two medical colleges1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 12:51 PM IST
- The two medical colleges will be in Biswanath Charali and Charaideo
- PM Modi will also inaugurate the Assam government's road project 'Assam Mala'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on 7 February to lay the foundation of two medical colleges in Biswanath Charali and Charaideo. He will also inaugurate the Assam government's road project 'Assam Mala'.
"On February 7, PM Narendra Modi will visit Dhekiajuli to lay the foundation of two medical colleges in Biswanath Charali and Charaideo. He will also inaugurate state government's road project 'Assam Mala'," said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, ANI reports.
UK's lockdown hero 'Captain Tom' dies of COVID-191 min read . 02:12 PM IST
Paradip-Barbil road to be turned into eight-lane highway: Dharmendra Pradhan1 min read . 02:10 PM IST
21 km in 30 minutes: Hyderabad metro train transports live heart for transplant1 min read . 02:06 PM IST
India becomes fastest country to reach 4 million covid vaccination mark2 min read . 02:01 PM IST
Earlier, the Prime Minister had said that he was committed to doing everything possible to preserve the rights and unique culture of the northeastern state.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.