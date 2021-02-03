PM Modi to visit Assam to lay foundation of two medical colleges

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on 7 February to lay the foundation of two medical colleges in Biswanath Charali and Charaideo. He will also inaugurate the Assam government's road project 'Assam Mala'.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had said that he was committed to doing everything possible to preserve the rights and unique culture of the northeastern state.

