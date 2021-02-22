PM Modi to visit Assam, West Bengal today

In West Bengal, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, and flag off the first service on this stretch. This 4.1 km extension has been constructed at a cost of ₹464 crore, fully funded by the central government. It will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility. This extension will ease out access to the two world-famous Kali temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar, for lakhs of tourists and devotees.