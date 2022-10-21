PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on 23 October for Deepotsav

PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on 23 October for Deepotsav1 min read . 01:24 PM IST
On Friday, Modi visited Kedarnath and performed darshan and pooja and later today, he will lay the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Badrinath.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on 23 October to participate in Deepotsav at Ram Ji Ki Paidi on the eve of Deepavali.
According to the PMO, the sixth edition of Deepotsav is being held this year, and it is for the first time that the Prime Minister will be participating in-person in the celebrations.
More than 15 lakh diyas will be lit on the occasion. Five animated tableau and eleven Ramleela tableau with different dance forms from various states will also be put up during Deepotsav.
PM Modi will also witness the 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram Ki Paidi at the banks of river Saryu along with the musical laser show.
On Friday, Modi visited Kedarnath and performed darshan and pooja at Shri Kedarnath Temple, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. He was accompanied by the Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttarakhand Governor Retd. Gen Gurmit Singh.
Later today, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects and address the people at Mana village near Badrinath.
He will also review the progress of the beautification works of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes.
Kedarnath is one of the most important Hindu shrines. The area is also known for one of the revered Sikh Pilgrim sites - Hemkund Sahib.
The connectivity projects being undertaken show the Prime Minister’s commitment to ease access and improve basic infrastructure in places of religious significance.
