Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a building of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University (BASE University) on 6 December, reported news agency ANI .

The building has been newly constructed on the Jnanabharati Campus of Bengaluru University.

Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, the minister for higher education in Karnataka, chaired a meeting and reviewed the preparations being made for the PM's probable visit.

"This prestigious study centre has been established with the aim of making Ambedkar's dream of empowering marginalized sections of the society a reality," said Narayana.

"We are expecting prime minister's arrival to inaugurate the event. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had asked me and V Somanna, Minister for Housing to take stock of the preparations. Accordingly, today's meeting was held to review the preparations," he added.

The PM on Tuesday assured all assistance and cooperation from the Centre to take up relief and rehabilitation for the flood-affected areas in Karnataka.

PM Modi called Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to obtain comprehensive details on crop loss and other damages caused by recent unseasonal, incessant rains in the state, informed an official statement issued by the Chief Minister Office.

"Bommai explained the extent of loss of human lives, damage to crops and public property to the Prime Minister. The PM also expressed concern about the havoc caused by flooding," the statement said.

The CM also explained the rescue and relief work being undertaken by the state government.

Union home minister Amit Shah also called Bommai and obtained information on the flood situation and relief works. He expressed regret at the loss of life and damage to crops. Bommai briefed Shah on the relief works being taken up by the state government.

The rains have caused extensive damage to Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan district.

Karnataka and its neighbouring states have been receiving incessant rainfall in the month of November.

With inputs from agencies.

