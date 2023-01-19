PM Modi to visit Bhilwara, address rally at poll-bound Rajasthan on 28 Jan1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhilwara in Rajasthan on 28 January to attend a programme organised by state BJP
The state BJP announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Bhilwara in poll-bound state of Rajasthan on 28 January to attend a programme. According to the party, he would travel to Malaseri Dungari, Lord Devnarayan's birthplace and a sacred site for the Gurjar community.