The state BJP announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Bhilwara in poll-bound state of Rajasthan on 28 January to attend a programme. According to the party, he would travel to Malaseri Dungari, Lord Devnarayan's birthplace and a sacred site for the Gurjar community.

Satish Poonia, the head of the Rajasthan BJP, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, a minister in the central government, went to Bhilwara on Thursday to assess the PM's visit preparations.

A public rally will also be held there, according to party sources.

Party officials and supporters from the six districts of Bhilwara, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Ajmer, and Chittorgarh would be present at the event.

On January 23, the BJP president J P Nadda will travel to Jaipur to speak at the party's state working committee meeting's closing session. On January 22 and 23, the meeting will take place at the party office.

(With inputs from PTI)