PM Modi to visit BJP Delhi headquarters to celebrate poll results; likely to address workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday, May 4, evening, as election trends indicate a win for the saffron party in West Bengal and Assam.
The prime minister will likely address party workers at the BJP headquarters, as has been the case during previous election victories.
“Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6 PM,” BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a post on X.
As votes were counted for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the east seemed set to be coloured a vivid saffron. Besides West Bengal and Assam, the NDA is also likely to retain power in Puducherry.
At 1 PM, the BJP was forging a possible victory path in West Bengal with leads in 178 seats against the ruling TMC's 92 and surging ahead in Assam.
In Assam, the ruling BJP was leading in 79 of 126 seats, while the Congress was ahead in 24 seats.
The BJP was leading in 178 seats against the Trinamool Congress' 83 as counting progressed for 293 assembly segments in the eastern state where Banerjee has been chief minister since 2011.
Actor-politician Vijay's TVK is set for a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu, leaving the ruling DMK in the number three position, according to trends on the Election Commission website.
In Kerala, the fading bastion of the Left, the Congress was ahead in 59 seats, the CPM in 29 and the CPI in nine.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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