PM Modi to visit Gujarat during 29-30 September to launch several projects

On Thursday, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate projects worth Rs. 3,400 crores in Surat. He will then travel to Bhavnagar to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental initiatives worth over Rs. 5,200 crores. He will also inaugurate the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi Stadium and attend the Navratri festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad, the PMO said in a statement.