PM Modi to visit Gujarat during 29-30 September to launch several projects
New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat between 29 and 30 September to launch several projects
On Thursday, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate projects worth Rs. 3,400 crores in Surat. He will then travel to Bhavnagar to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental initiatives worth over Rs. 5,200 crores. He will also inaugurate the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi Stadium and attend the Navratri festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad, the PMO said in a statement.
On Friday, the Prime Minister will flag off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station and travel on the train to Kalupur railway station. He will also flag off the Ahmedabad metro rail project and take a ride from Kalupur to Doordarshan Kendra metro station.
PM Modi will inaugurate the phase-1 of Ahmedabad metro project at a public function at Ahmedabad Education Society in Ahmedabad on the same day. He will also lay foundation stone and dedicate various projects worth over Rs. 7,200 crores in Ambaji. He will perform pooja at Ambaji temple.
