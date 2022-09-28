PM Modi to visit Gujarat from 29 to 30 September, to attend host of events

Ahead of assembly elections in the state of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on 29 and 30 September to attend a host of events and also inaugurate some developmental projects. Prime Minister will also take a ride in Vande Bharat Express and Ahmedabad Metro. He will also attend the celebrations of the Navratri festival which is celebrated in the state with joy and excitement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}