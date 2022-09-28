PM Modi to visit Gujarat from 29 to 30 September, to attend host of events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be on a visit to Gujarat to attend a host of events
PM Modi will participate in Navratri celebrations and also take a ride in Vande Bharat Express and Ahmedabad Metro
Ahead of assembly elections in the state of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on 29 and 30 September to attend a host of events and also inaugurate some developmental projects. Prime Minister will also take a ride in Vande Bharat Express and Ahmedabad Metro. He will also attend the celebrations of the Navratri festival which is celebrated in the state with joy and excitement.
"Tomorrow, 29th September and the day after, I will be attending a series of programmes in Gujarat. My programmes cover different sectors of development and also also spread across different parts of the state," the Prime Minister tweeted.
"Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects worth around ₹29,000 crores in programmes spread across Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad and Ambaji. The projects aimed to develop world-class infrastructure, enhance mobility and significantly improve ease of living," the PMO said in a press release.
He will also lay foundation stone of World’s First CNG Terminal at Bhavnagar.
“The city of Bhavnagar has a glorious history and exceptional culture. At a programme in Bhavnagar, development works worth Rs. 5200 crore will either be dedicated to the nation or their foundation stone would be laid. These works are linked to energy, water supply and ports," the Prime Minister tweeted.
Prime Minister will also inaugurate Phase I of DREAM City - project aimed to complement the rapid growth of diamond trading business in Surat.
"The works whose foundation stone will be laid or dedicated to the nation include projects related to urban regeneration, a Biodiversity park, a science centre and Phase-2 of DREAM City. These works will ensure a better quality of life for the people of Surat," he tweeted.
"Prime Minster Narendra Modi will also lay foundation stone of new broad gauge line which will make it easier for pilgrims to travel to Ambaji. He will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ambaji temple; to attend Maha Aarti at Gabbar Tirtha," the press release said.
He will also declare open the 36th National Games, being held for the first time in Gujarat.
