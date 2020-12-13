PM Modi to visit Gujarat on 15 Dec, lay foundation stone of development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kutch on 15 December to lay foundation stone of development projects. These projects include a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant, a release from Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani will be present on the occasion.

Modi will also undertake a visit to the White Rann. "This Desalination Plant, with 10 crore litre per day capacity (100 MLD), will strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing Narmada Grid, Sauni network and treated wastewater infrastructure," the release said.

Nearly eight lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas will receive desalinated water from this plant, which will also help in sharing the surplus to upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar and Gandhidham, the statement further added. It is known to be one of the five upcoming desalination plants in Gujarat besides those at Dahej (100 MLD), Dwarka (70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (70 MLD) and Gir Somnath (30 MLD).

The Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village at Kutch in Gujarat will be the country's largest renewable energy generation park. It will lead to the generation of renewable energy to the tune of 30 GW. Spread over 72,600 hectares of land, the park will have a dedicated hybrid park zone for wind and solar energy storage, as well as exclusive zone for wind park activities.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch. The plant will cost ₹121 crore and will have the capacity to process 2 Lakh Litres of milk per day.

