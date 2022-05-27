This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for his tour to Gujarat on Saturday during which he will visit a newly-built hospital, address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions and inaugurate a Nano Urea (liquid) plant.
The Prime Minister will begin his visit by heading to the newly built Matushri K D P Multispeciality Hospital at Atkot in Rajkot around 10 am, according to the Prime Minister's Office statement. This will be followed by his address at a public function at the venue.
Prime Minister Modi will address the seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on the subject 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar around 4 pm in the evening. Additionally, he will inaugurate a Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant built at IFFCO, Kalol, the PMO said.
The cooperative sector of Gujarat has been a role model for the entire nation. There are over 84,000 societies in the cooperative sector in the state with about 231 lakh members, as per the statement.
In an attempt to strengthen the cooperative movement in Gujarat, a seminar on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' attended by leaders of various cooperative institutions will take place at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Over 7,000 representatives from various cooperative institutions of the state will participate in the seminar, the statement said.
Additionally, in an attempt to provide farmers with the means to boost productivity and help increase their income, the prime minister will inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol at a cost of around ₹175 crore.
The ultramodern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been set up keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea. The plant will produce about 1.5 lakh 500-ml bottles daily.
The Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital, which is being visited by the prime minister in Rajkot, is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj. It will make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of the region.
