PM Modi to visit Haryana, Punjab on 24 Aug to inaugurate two health initiatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana and Punjab on 24th August, 2022 to inaugurate two important health initiatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana and Punjab on 24 August to inaugurate two hospitals in Haryana and Punjab each. The Prime Minister will dedicate Amrita Hospital at Faridabad, Haryana and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh to the nation.
In the morning, Prime Minister will inaugurate Amrita Hospital, thereafter, he will will travel to Mohali to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District in the afternoon.
Prime Minister will inaugurate Amrita Hospital at Faridabad at 11 am with which the availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) will get a boost.
The hospital will be managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math. Constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 6000 crores the super-speciality hospital will be equipped with 2600 beds. The hospital will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region.
PM will dedicate ‘Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre’ to the Nation at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District (Mohali) in the afternoon at 2:15 pm.
The Hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs. 660 Crore by Tata Memorial Centre in an endeavour to provide world class Cancer care to the residents of Punjab and neighbouring states and UTs.
The centre is an aided institute under Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.
The cancer Hospital is a tertiary care hospital of 300 bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modalities like Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical oncology - Chemotherapy, immuno-therapy and Bone marrow transplant.
The Hospital will function like a ‘hub’ of cancer care and treatment in the region, with the 100 bedded hospital in Sangrur functioning like its ‘spoke’.
