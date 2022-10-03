Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh on 5 Oct ; to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur

PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh on 5 Oct ; to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Phot: Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 03:53 PM ISTLivemint

  • He will also participate in Dussehra celebrations in Kullu

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh on 5 October where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over 3650 crore

PM Modi will also inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur. He will also participate in Dussehra celebrations in Kullu, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the AIIMS in Bilaspur to people on October 5, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a cultural event organised by the Students' Central Association of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda, near Dharamsala.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP President JP Nadda inspected the arrangements for PM Modi's visit

