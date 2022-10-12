PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh on Thursday

He will also dedicate the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Una to the nation. PM will then flag off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express. “Running from Amb Andaura to New Delhi, it will be the fourth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration. It accelerates to 100 Km/h in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel," the PMO added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}