PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh on Thursday

In Una, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of bulk drug park at Haroli, to be built at a cost of over Rs. 1,900 crore
New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh on Thursday to inaugurate several projects.
In Una, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of bulk drug park at Haroli, to be built at a cost of over Rs. 1,900 crores. “The park will help reduce dependence on API imports. It is expected to attract investment of around Rs. 10,000 crores and provide employment to more than 20,000 people," said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
He will also dedicate the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Una to the nation. PM will then flag off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express. “Running from Amb Andaura to New Delhi, it will be the fourth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration. It accelerates to 100 Km/h in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel," the PMO added.
In Chamba, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two hydropower projects, the 48 MW Chanju-III hydro-electric project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju hydro-electric project. “Both these projects are expected to generate over 270 million units of electricity annually and generate an annual revenue of Rs. 110 crores for the state," the PMO said.
PM will also launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadka Yojana (PMGSY)-III in Himachal Pradesh for upgradation of around 3125 kms of roads in the State. More than Rs. 420 crores has been sanctioned by the central government under this phase for the upgradation of 440 kms of roads in 15 border and far-flung blocks of the state.
