PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh, Punjab on Sept 9 to assess rain-inflicted damage

BJP leader and former chief minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh on September 9 to take stock of the loss of life and property due to heavy rainfall in the state.

“The Prime Minister is coming to Himachal Pradesh on September 9 to take stock of the loss of life and property due to the heavy rainfall here. I will also go to Dharamshala to attend that meeting and brief him about the situation here...,” Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, told ANI.

PM Modi's Punjab visit Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the flood-affected region of Gurdaspur in Punjab on September 9, as announced by the Punjab BJP on Sunday.

PM Modi will review the rescue and relief work and meet with the families of people affected by the floods.

“Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is coming to Gurdaspur, Punjab, on September 9. He will meet directly with the flood-affected brothers-sisters and farmers to share their sorrow and take every possible step to help the victims,” Punjab BJP said in a post on X.

"This visit of the Prime Minister proves that the central BJP government always stands with the people of Punjab and will provide full support in this difficult time," they added.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) reported a high number of disruptions as of 10:00 a.m. on September 7.

Highlighting the devastating effects of the deluge, S Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that 504 cattle, 73 sheep and goats and 160 pigs had perished across 14 districts, including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Barnala, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Patiala, Jalandhar, Rupnagar and Moga.

Additionally, 18,304 poultry birds died in Gurdaspur, Rupnagar and Fazilka due to the collapse of poultry shedsHe further informed that approximately 2.52 lakhs animals and 5,88,685 poultry birds were affected by the floods.

Underlining the key relief efforts being carried out by the Animal Husbandry department, he said that 481 teams have been deployed to provide treatment and arrange medicines for affected livestock. To date, 22,534 animals have received treatment.

The Non-Governmental organisation also stepped out in support of flood victims. Volunteers from the Jyoti Foundation, a Non-Governmental organisation, are providing drinking water, medicines and cooked ration to the flood-affected areas of Fazilka.

A member of the Jyoti Foundation highlighted the grim ground reality, stating, “The condition is bad beyond imagination... Water has entered their houses... People are sitting on their roofs, so we provide them with tarpaulins... They make tents on the roof and live there. We are providing them with mosquito nets, Odomos, sanitary napkins... Two or three boats loaded with drinking water are sent every day. Because water is needed every day. ORS is also being sent regularly... Medicines are needed... We are distributing cooked ration with the help of langar... Jyoti Foundation and the Global Sikhs team are here. NDRF are doing rescue and evacuation work...”

As of Saturday, floods in Punjab have claimed 46 lives, officials confirmed. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema reported that nearly 2,000 villages and over four lakh people have been impacted by the disaster.

He added that 24 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are actively involved in relief operations, supported by 144 boats and a state government helicopter.

