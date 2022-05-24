PM Modi to visit Hyderabad and Chennai on May 26

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi will visit Hyderabad and Chennai on May 26 to participate in celebrations of ISB for completing 20 years and to inaugurate Madurai-Teni Railway Gauge Conversion Project, and several other projects, the PMO said
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad and Chennai on May 26 to participate in celebrations of Indian School of Business (ISB) for completing its 20 years and to inaugurate Madurai-Teni Railway Gauge Conversion Project, and several other projects in Tamil Nadu respectively, the Prime Minister's Office said.
Around 2 pm, the prime minister will participate in the celebration of the completion of 20 years of the ISB-Hyderabad, later he will address the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2022, the PMO said.
In Chennai, as per the PMO, at around 5:45 pm, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over ₹31,400 crore at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
"These projects will also help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and also help create employment opportunities," the PMO release said
In Chennai, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation five projects worth over ₹2,900 crore.
Madurai-Teni Railway Gauge Conversion Project: The 75 km long Railway Gauge Conversion Project will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region. The project will cost over Rs. 500 crore.
Tambaram - Chengalpattu railway line: The 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu will facilitate running of more Suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travellers. The project will cost of over Rs. 590 crore.
ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline: The 115 km long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271 km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline will facilitate supply of natural gas to consumers as well industries in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The project will cost around Rs. 850 crore and ₹910 crore respectively.
Light House Project: The prime minister's Chennai visit will also witness inauguration of 1152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project - Chennai, built at a cost of ₹116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.
Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway: The 262 Km long Bengaluru Chennai Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs. 14,870 crore. It will pass-through states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours.
Chennai Port to Maduravoyal elevated road: PM Modi will inaugurate the 4 Lane double-decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4). The road will be about 21 Km in length and will cost over ₹5,850 crore. It will facilitate round the clock approach of goods vehicles to Chennai port.
Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844: The 94 km long 4 lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31 km long 2 lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, being built at a cost of around ₹3870 crore and ₹720 respectively, will help provide seamless connectivity in the region.
The foundation stones for the redevelopment of 5 Railway stations: Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari, will also be laid during the programme. This project will be completed at a cost of over Rs. 1800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhancing theconvenience and comfort of the passengers through the provision of modern amenities.
Multi-Modal Logistic Park: PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a Multi-Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth over ₹1400 crore. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.
