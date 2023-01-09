PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on 19 Jan, launch railway projects worth ₹2,400 crores2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 03:23 PM IST
- The Prime Minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Hyderabad and Vijayawada
To expand the railway network in the country and introduce another Vande Bharat train, PM Modi will visit Telangana on 19 January. Prime Minister will launch railway projects worth ₹2,400 crores and will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.