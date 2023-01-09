To expand the railway network in the country and introduce another Vande Bharat train, PM Modi will visit Telangana on 19 January. Prime Minister will launch railway projects worth ₹2,400 crores and will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

Senior members of the Telangana BJP held a meeting with officials of South Central Railway officials on Monday in the wake of the visit by the Prime Minister. State BJP President and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited Secunderabad railway station with other senior members of the party.

PM Modi will lay the foundation for the modernisation of Secunderabad railway station, which will cost around ₹700 crores. Prime Minister will also remotely launch the works of the construction of the Periodical Overhauling (POH) workshop at Kazipet.

A press release from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) also informed about the initiation of the Secunderabad–Mahbubnagar doubling works costing ₹1,231 crore.

The launch of railway projects came at a time when the government is focussing a great deal on the upgradation of the railway infrastructure and making the railway mode of transport more environmentally friendly.

At the beginning of the new year, the Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the government will be rolling out hydrogen-powered trains on its narrow gauge heritage routes by December, turning them “completely green".

"We will roll out the hydrogen trains on the heritage routes from December 2023. This will mean that these heritage routes will go completely green," said Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The newly-built hydrogen-powered trains will be called Vande Metro and will be manufactured in large numbers to replace the current set of trains that were manufactured in the 1950s and 1960s.

The hydrogen-powered train will play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and achieving climate goals.

(With inputs from PTI)