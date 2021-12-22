Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur) on December 28 to address a convocation ceremony, news agency ANI reported today.

IIT-Kanpur on December 20 had organised a two-day workshop on 'Just Energy Transition' under the leadership of Prof Pradip Swarnakar, HSS, IIT Kanpur. "It is the first step towards India’s commitment to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change," the tech institute said.

Before he visits Kanpur, PM Modi will visit Varanasi to kickstart multiple development initiatives on December 23. He will lay the foundation of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ at UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon and also the biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant, Ramnagar.

Prime Minister Modi will also launch a portal and logo dedicated to the conformity assessment scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple urban development projects in Varanasi including six projects of the redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking and surface park at Beniabag, beautification of two ponds, one sewage treatment plant at village Ramna and provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under Smart City Mission.

In the health sector, a project comprising a doctors hostel, a nurses hostel and a shelter home amounting to ₹130 crore, at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre will be inaugurated.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of two ‘4 to 6 lane’ road widening projects for Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads. He'll also inaugurate the Phase-1 of Tourism Development project related to Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi.

