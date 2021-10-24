Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Rome, Italy and Glasgow, United Kingdom from 29 October to 2 November to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders’ Summit of COP-26 respectively, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will be participating in the 16th G-20 Summit in Rome from 30-31 October 2021 at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi. The summit will also be attended by heads of government of G-20 member countries, the European Union, and other invited countries and international organizations.

This will be the eighth G-20 Summit that PM Modi would be attending. The G-20 has emerged as the premier global forum for international economic cooperation. India is scheduled to host the G-20 Summit in 2023 for the first time. The forthcoming summit under the Italian Presidency is centred around the theme ‘People, Planet, Prosperity’, focussing on the three areas: (i) Recovery from the pandemic and strengthening of global health governance, (ii) economic recovery and resilience, (iii) Climate change and energy transition, and (iv) Sustainable development and food security.

On the sidelines of the event, PM Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings, including with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi.

After the G-20 summit, PM will travel to Glasgow to attend the world leader’s summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at the invitation of the UK PM Boris Johnson.

COP-26 will be held from 31 October to 12 November under the presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS), will be held on 1-2 November 2021. The Summit will be attended by Heads of state/government of more than 120 countries.

COP-26 was originally slated to be held in 2020, but was deferred to 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UNFCCC embodies the global will and vision to combat climate change. The periodic conference of parties to this convention have emerged as global climate summits, providing an opportunity for stocktaking and for charting the way forward.

Modi last attended the COP-21 in Paris in 2015, when the Paris agreement was concluded, and whose implementation commences this year. At COP-26, the parties will work to achieve the completion of Paris agreement implementation guidelines; the mobilisation of climate finance; actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer; and keeping in reach the Paris agreement goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

PM will also hold numerous bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP-26, including with the Boris Johnson.

