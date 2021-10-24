PM Modi to visit Italy, UK from 29 Oct-2 Nov for G-20 summit, COP-26 conference

This will be the eighth G-20 Summit that PM Modi would be attending. The G-20 has emerged as the premier global forum for international economic cooperation. India is scheduled to host the G-20 Summit in 2023 for the first time. The forthcoming summit under the Italian Presidency is centred around the theme ‘People, Planet, Prosperity’, focussing on the three areas: (i) Recovery from the pandemic and strengthening of global health governance, (ii) economic recovery and resilience, (iii) Climate change and energy transition, and (iv) Sustainable development and food security.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}