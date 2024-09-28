PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir today, hold Vijay Sankalp Maharally; All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold Vijay Sankalp Maharally in Jammu on Saturday, September 28. Know details about PM Modi's Jammu visit today

Updated28 Sep 2024, 08:50 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.(HT_PRINT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, September 28. During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to address Vijay Sankalp Maharally at MA Stadium at 10 am today, according to a social media post by BJP Jammu & Kashmir.

PM Modi's Jammu visit is set to take place in tandem with the ongoing assembly elections. Jammu and Kashmir is holding its first assembly elections in a decade after the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state in 2019. The Jammu and Kashmir elections voting will conclude on October 1. The result will be announced after the vote count on October 8. 

PM Modi's visit to Jammu today 

During PM Modi's visit to Jammu, security has been heightened in the area with heightened surveillance with CCTV installation and security personnel deployment. PM Modi's visit has come ahead of the beginning of the last leg of assembly elections voting in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Gurez and Karnah on 29 September, reported local media.

BJP national president JP Nadda in Jammu

On Friday, BJP national president JP Nadda addressed a rally in Jammu. While addressing the public, Nadda hailed the completion of the first two phases of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls and said that those who once held guns in their hands are now using ballots to express themselves, reported PTI. 

"This election is truly unique, as for the first time, the valley of Srinagar witnessed a 60 percent voter turnout, a significant increase from the previous 8-10 percent. There is no atmosphere of fear or terror -- no firing, terrorist attacks or booth capturing. People are voting fearlessly, and in the first two phases, the recorded turnout was 58-60 per cent," PTI quoted Nadda at a public rally in Kathua district.

He also applauded PM Modi's efforts for bringing a sea change in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a victory of Indian democracy.

“This is a victory for Indian democracy. Modi ji has emphasized peace, stability and development in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Nadda said that during the tenure of the National Conference and Congress, there were instances of gunfire during DDC and panchayat elections. "The BJP government has successfully conducted the local elections and provided opportunities for youth representation. Under the Modi government, Jammu and Kashmir will not fall behind in any sector," he added.

 

