PM Modi to visit Japan for state funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe
PM Modi will attend the state funeral of former prime minister Shinzo Abe in Japan on 27 September
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Japan on 27 September to attend the state funeral of its former prime minister Shinzo Abe, India's foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.