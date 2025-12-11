PM Modi to visit Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman next week - Here's what's on the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman next week to strengthen ties with the three countries.

PM Modi will visit Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.

What's on the agenda? During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet the Jordanian King to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange perspectives on regional issues.

This visit, marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, presents an opportunity to strengthen India-Jordan bilateral engagement, explore new avenues of collaboration for mutual growth and prosperity, and reiterate the commitment to promoting regional peace, prosperity, security, and stability, a PMO release said.

PM Modi's visit to Ethiopia PM Modi will visit Ethiopia in the second leg of his visit from 16-17 December. This will be his first visit to the African country. He will hold wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on all aspects of India-Ethiopia bilateral ties.

"As partners in the Global South, the visit will be a reiteration of the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation," the release said.

PM Modi's visit to Oman In the final leg of his visit, PM Modi will visit Oman from December 17 to 18. This will be PM Modi's second visit to Oman.

India and Oman share an all-encompassing Strategic Partnership underpinned by centuries-old bonds of friendship, trade linkages and strong people-to-people ties. The visit will mark 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and follows the State visit of the Sultan of Oman to India in December 2023.

