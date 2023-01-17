Modi will start the road concretisation project for around 400 km roads of Mumbai. This project will be developed at a cost of about ₹6,100 crore. Of the total roads extending to around 2,050 km in Mumbai, more than 1,200 km of roads are either concretised or are in the process of being concretised. However, remaining roads of about 850 Km length face the challenge of potholes which severely impacts transportation.