PM Modi to visit Karnataka on 11 Nov, launch first Vande Bharat of South India

PM Modi to visit Karnataka on 11 Nov, launch first Vande Bharat of South India2 min read . 10:54 PM IST
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on 11 November to launch several projects including first Vande Bharat Express of South India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on 11 November to launch several projects including flagging off the first Vande Bharat Express in South India. The Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting via video conference on Thursday with senior officials of the government including the Chief Secretary, regarding the preparation for PM's visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on 11 November to launch several projects including flagging off the first Vande Bharat Express in South India. The Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting via video conference on Thursday with senior officials of the government including the Chief Secretary, regarding the preparation for PM's visit.
"He collected every detail of the function and directed the authorities concerned that the functions must not cause hardship for the citizens," a statement said.
"He collected every detail of the function and directed the authorities concerned that the functions must not cause hardship for the citizens," a statement said.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport, which is built at the cost of Rs. 5000 crores and will handle an additional 2.5 crore travelers.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport, which is built at the cost of Rs. 5000 crores and will handle an additional 2.5 crore travelers.
"A garden that has been created will have the saplings of the days of Ramayana and Mahabharath; reuse of water and low consumption of power. The 108-foot tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will be unveiled by the PM followed by a public meeting," an official statement said.
"A garden that has been created will have the saplings of the days of Ramayana and Mahabharath; reuse of water and low consumption of power. The 108-foot tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will be unveiled by the PM followed by a public meeting," an official statement said.
Before visiting Karnataka, PM Modi will address political rallies in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh from 5 to 9 November. He will address rallies in Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Mandi, state BJP President Suresh Kashyap said.
Before visiting Karnataka, PM Modi will address political rallies in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh from 5 to 9 November. He will address rallies in Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Mandi, state BJP President Suresh Kashyap said.
Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on 12 November and the nomination process is over. Many leaders from both BJP and Congress, who couldn't get party tickets have filled nominations as Independents. Kashyap affirmed that such leaders are being persuaded to withdraw their nominations till 29 October.
Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on 12 November and the nomination process is over. Many leaders from both BJP and Congress, who couldn't get party tickets have filled nominations as Independents. Kashyap affirmed that such leaders are being persuaded to withdraw their nominations till 29 October.
He also added that those rebel leaders who do not withdraw their nominations will be suspended from the party for six years.
He also added that those rebel leaders who do not withdraw their nominations will be suspended from the party for six years.
Kashyap said BJP chief J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Smriti Irani, party spokesperson Sambit Patra and several other prominent leaders will also address election meetings in various parts of the state.
Kashyap said BJP chief J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Smriti Irani, party spokesperson Sambit Patra and several other prominent leaders will also address election meetings in various parts of the state.
With inputs from agencies
With inputs from agencies