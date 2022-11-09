PM Modi to visit Karnataka on 11 November

According to a statement by the PMO, Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden". Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sqmts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. The airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100% usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}