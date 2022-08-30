PM Modi to visit Karnataka to inaugurate projects worth ₹3,800 crore3 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 05:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a plethora of projects worth ₹3,800 crore in Mangaluru on 2 September
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka on 2 September to inaugurate various projects undertaken by New Mangalore Port Authority and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, that are worth ₹3,800 crore.