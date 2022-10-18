PM Modi to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath on 21 Oct, unveil project worth 3400 cr2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 10:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath on 21 October to lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than Rs. 3400 crores. The projects will be aimed to give a boost to connectivity and religious tourism in the region.