PM Modi to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath in Uttarakhand tomorrow

PM Modi to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath in Uttarakhand tomorrow1 min read . 09:40 AM IST
The projects will aim to improve the region's connectivity and religious tourism
On October 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to Badrinath and Kedarnath to lay the groundwork for connectivity projects worth more than ₹3400 crores.
The projects will aim to improve the region's connectivity and religious tourism.
“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on 21st October 2022. In Kedarnath, at around 8:30 AM, he will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Kedarnath Temple," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
“At around 9 AM, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project. After that, he will visit the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal," it further said.
“At around 9:25 AM, Prime Minister will review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath," the statement read.
After that, he will take part in the prayers at the Badrinath temple and look over how the riverfront development is progressing. He will then lay the groundwork for the road and ropeway projects in Mana village.
“The ropeway in Kedarnath will be around 9.7 Km long and will connect Gaurikund to Kedarnath, reducing the travel time between the two places from 6-7 hours at present, to only about 30 mins. The Hemkund ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib. It will be around 12.4 Km long and will reduce the travel time from more than a day to only about 45 mins. This ropeway will also connect Ghangaria, which is the gateway to Valley of Flowers National Park," the PMO statement added.
At a cost of 2430 crore, the ropeway project will be built to provide travelers with a stable, safe, and environmentally friendly mode of transportation.
The purpose of this significant infrastructure upgrade is to encourage religious tourism, which will result in the creation of numerous job opportunities and further economic growth in the region.
“Foundation stone of road widening projects worth around ₹1000 crore will also be laid during the visit. The two road widening projects - from Mana to Mana Pass (NH07) and from Joshimath to Malari (NH107B) - shall be another step towards providing the last mile all-weather road connectivity to our border areas. Apart from boosting connectivity, these projects will also prove beneficial from a strategic point of view as well," the PMO release read.
