PM Modi to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath today amid tight security arrangements

Prime Minister Modi will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath today to offer prayers at the two shrines while laying the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than ₹3400 crore including the Gaurikund to Kedarnath Ropeway which will reduce travel time from 6-7 hours to only about 30 mins.
Senior officials said security arrangements have been tightened in the area in view of the Prime Minister's visit. While the officials are busy finalizing the preparations for the two-day programme, both the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples have been decorated with quintals of flowers and there is considerable excitement among the priests and the devotees at the two Dhams.
PM Modi will begin his visit by reaching Kedarnath at around 8:30 in the morning and offering prayers at the Kedarnath Temple. Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7 km long Kedarnath Ropeway Project connecting Gaurikund to Kedarnath and reducing the travel time from 6-7 hours at present, to only about 30 mins.
The Prime Minister would then visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya and also review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.
Subsequently, PM Modi will then visit Badrinath at around 11:30 am and offer his prayers at the holy shrine. He will also lay the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Mana village and review the progress of development work of the arrival plaza and lakes.
A release from the Prime Minister's Office on the occasion of his visit to Uttarakhand read, "Kedarnath and Badrinath are one of the most important Hindu shrines. The area is also known for one of the revered Sikh Pilgrim site - Hemkund Sahib. The connectivity projects being undertaken shows the Prime Minister’s commitment to ease access and improve basic infrastructure in places of religious significance"
Talking about the ropeway projects, the statement said, "The ropeways, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of around ₹2430 crore, are an environmental friendly mode of transport that will provide safe, secure and stable mode of transport. This major infrastructure development will give a boost to religious tourism, which will give a fillip to the economic development in the region and lead to creation of multiple employment opportunities as well"
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the prime minister's visit to Kedarnath-Badrinath will prove to be a milestone in the development of Uttarakhand. He added that the connectivity projects being undertaken at these places reflect the prime minister's commitment to ease access and improve basic infrastructure in places of religious significance.
