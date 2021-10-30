Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kedarnath Dham on 5th November, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed on Saturday. He said PM Modi will inaugurate an idol of Adi Shankaracharya there.

Amit Shah said this in Dehradun, where he kicked off BJP's poll campaign in Uttarakhand. Addressing a gathering there, the Union Home Minister said Uttarakhand has seen overall development in the last four years.

“Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to development of the State under the leadership of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami," he said.

The Home Minister further said the Congress people could not be seen during Covid, floods in the state, “but when elections are near they emerge and start doing press conferences".

“I challenge Harish Rawat Ji (former CM and Congress leader) to an open debate on the promises made and fulfilled by Congress and BJP in their respective election manifestos. The BJP has fulfilled around 85% of promises made in its manifesto," he added.

