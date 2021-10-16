Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 5 will visit Kedarnath to inaugurate Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth ₹250 crore. He will also offer prayers there.

Earlier this month, PM Modi visited the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh to inaugurate an oxygen plant.

Modi has visited Kedarnath several times since becoming prime minister in 2014. However, he could not visit Kedarnath last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed Modi's visit next month. He said, apart from offering prayers at the Himalayan temple, the prime minister is likely to inaugurate Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth ₹250 crore.

“The prime minister is also likely to lay foundation stones of second phase of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth ₹150 crore," Dhami said.

With the pandemic situation relatively under control now there was speculation about his visit to the temple.

The prime minister has been closely monitoring Kedarpuri reconstruction projects.

The portals of Kedarnath are scheduled to be closed for winter on November 6 on the occasion of Bhaiyya Dooj.

