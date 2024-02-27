PM Modi to visit Kerala today: Check routes to avoid in Thiruvananthapuram
Passengers heading to the domestic airport advised to take specific routes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to the southern states on Tuesday (February 27). He will be visiting Kerala and Tamil Nadu. During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate three important space infrastructure projects worth ₹1,800 crore at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. He will also review the Gaganyaan mission's progress.