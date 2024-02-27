PM Modi to visit Kerala today: Check routes to avoid in Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to the southern states on Tuesday (February 27). He will be visiting Kerala and Tamil Nadu. During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate three important space infrastructure projects worth ₹1,800 crore at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. He will also review the Gaganyaan mission's progress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will visit Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram. Therefore, Thiruvananthapuram police have issued a traffic advisory regulating traffic in the city from 5 am to 2 pm on Tuesday. Restrictions will also be in place on Wednesday from 11 am to 2 pm.

According to a report in The Hindu, other than the Shankhumukham - All Saints - Kochuveli - Madhavapuram - South Thumba - Pattoor - Asan Square - Palayam - Martyrs’ Corner - Spencer Junction - Pulimoodu road, movement will also be restricted around the domestic airport of Thiruvananthapuram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The routes that begin from the domestic airport in Thiruvananthapuram and pass through Chakka, Shanghumughom, Eenchakkal, and All Saints will have traffic curbs imposed on Wednesday.

A report in The New Indian Express suggested that traffic on the road surrounding the secretariat and central stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will also be impacted by an advisory issued for PM Modi's visit to the city. Parking will not be allowed on these roads.

For domestic airport passengers If you are a passenger heading to Thiruvananthapuram's domestic airport, it is suggested that you take the Venpalavattom -Chakkai flyover - Eanchakkal - Kallummoodu - Ponnara bridge - Valiyathura route, a report quoting Thiruvananthapuram police said. While those heading to the international terminal should take the Venpalavattam, Chakka fly-over and the Ananthapuri Hospital service road at Eenchakkal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third visit to Kerala this year. Earlier, in January, PM Modi visited the state twice.

