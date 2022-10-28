PM Modi to visit Kevadia in Gujarat on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on 31 October

PM Modi to visit Kevadia in Gujarat on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on 31 October1 min read . 02:30 PM IST
At Kevadia, Modi will pay homage to Sardar Patel on his 147th birth anniversary. He will also participate in the Ekta Diwas Parade
New Delhi: Prime Minister will visit Kevadia on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on 31 October. A musical band of children from the tribal community in Banaskantha district will perform in front of the PM on the occasion, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
On 30 September, 2022, when Modi had visited Ambaji, the band had performed welcoming the Prime Minister. He enjoyed and appreciated the young band’s performance so much that he ensured that they were invited to Kevadia on 31 October to participate and perform on the historic day," the PMO said in a statement.
Earlier, the children who were often found begging near Ambaji temple had to fight for their basic needs and a chance to get educated.
“A local NGO named Shree Shakti Seva Kendra based in Ambaji worked with such children, to not only educate them but also identify the skills in which they are good. The tribal children with musical band were also skilled by the NGO Shree Shakti Seva Kendra," the PMO said.
At Kevadia, Modi will pay homage to Sardar Patel on his 147th birth anniversary. He will also participate in the Ekta Diwas Parade.
