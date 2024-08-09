PM Modi to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad tomorrow; Kerala urges centre to declare it ‘national disaster’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has requested the central government declare Wayanad landslides a national disaster and a severe calamity.

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 06:52 AM IST
PM Modi to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad on Aug 10; Kerala urges centre to declare it ‘national disaster’
PM Modi to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad on Aug 10; Kerala urges centre to declare it ‘national disaster’(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad on August 10, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. 

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Vijayan said that the state has requested the central government to declare this as a national disaster and a severe calamity. Massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30, creating widespread devastation and claiming hundreds of lives.

Also Read | ‘Neeraj Chopra is excellence…’: PM Modi congratulates for Olympics silver

"In this regard, the central government has appointed a nine-member committee to submit a report. The committee chairman visited today and we hope to receive central assistance for rehabilitation," the Chief Minister said. "We expect the Prime Minister to understand the situation firsthand and adopt a favourable stance," he added.

The chief minister said that the post-mortem procedures of 420 bodies have been conducted so far in Wayanad and added that the search operations will continue.

"Officially, 225 deaths have been confirmed. The body parts of 195 individuals have been found in various locations. DNA samples of these body parts have been sent for testing. The search is still ongoing. Post-mortems have been conducted on 420 bodies, 178 bodies have been handed over to relatives, and 233 burials have taken place," he said.

Also Read | Wayanad landslide: Superstar Prabhas donates ₹2 crore to victims

He also said that around seven tonnes of clothing was received at the Wayanad collection centre, but the majority of it was used. "There is no need to collect and send materials to the camps. Seven tons of clothing have arrived at the Wayanad collection centre, but none is usable as it consists entirely of used clothes. All seven tons of clothing had to be sent for processing, which has become a nuisance," the chief minister said.

"We are receiving substantial support for the CMDRF from the South Indian film industry. It is heartening to see the entire state of Kerala coming together to uplift Wayanad," he said.

Also Read | Kerala govt to blame for Wayanad disaster: Union minister

A special team consisting of army personnel, SOG officials and forest officials have been conducting a search operation at Sunrise Valley in Soojippara, inside the forest.

The Indian Army is set to leave Wayanad after completing a ten-day-long rescue operation. The search operation will be handed over to the forces of NDRF, SDRF, Fire Force and Kerala police.

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 06:52 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad tomorrow; Kerala urges centre to declare it ‘national disaster’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.000.00
      Chennai
      69,975.000.00
      Delhi
      70,940.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue