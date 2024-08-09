Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad tomorrow; Kerala urges centre to declare it ‘national disaster’

PM Modi to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad tomorrow; Kerala urges centre to declare it ‘national disaster’

Livemint

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has requested the central government declare Wayanad landslides a national disaster and a severe calamity.

PM Modi to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad on Aug 10; Kerala urges centre to declare it ‘national disaster’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit landslide-affected sites in Wayanad on August 10, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Vijayan said that the state has requested the central government to declare this as a national disaster and a severe calamity. Massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30, creating widespread devastation and claiming hundreds of lives.

"In this regard, the central government has appointed a nine-member committee to submit a report. The committee chairman visited today and we hope to receive central assistance for rehabilitation," the Chief Minister said. "We expect the Prime Minister to understand the situation firsthand and adopt a favourable stance," he added.

The chief minister said that the post-mortem procedures of 420 bodies have been conducted so far in Wayanad and added that the search operations will continue.

"Officially, 225 deaths have been confirmed. The body parts of 195 individuals have been found in various locations. DNA samples of these body parts have been sent for testing. The search is still ongoing. Post-mortems have been conducted on 420 bodies, 178 bodies have been handed over to relatives, and 233 burials have taken place," he said.

He also said that around seven tonnes of clothing was received at the Wayanad collection centre, but the majority of it was used. "There is no need to collect and send materials to the camps. Seven tons of clothing have arrived at the Wayanad collection centre, but none is usable as it consists entirely of used clothes. All seven tons of clothing had to be sent for processing, which has become a nuisance," the chief minister said.

"We are receiving substantial support for the CMDRF from the South Indian film industry. It is heartening to see the entire state of Kerala coming together to uplift Wayanad," he said.

A special team consisting of army personnel, SOG officials and forest officials have been conducting a search operation at Sunrise Valley in Soojippara, inside the forest.

The Indian Army is set to leave Wayanad after completing a ten-day-long rescue operation. The search operation will be handed over to the forces of NDRF, SDRF, Fire Force and Kerala police.

(With ANI inputs)

