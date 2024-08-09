Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the landslide-affected area around 12:15 pm, where he will be briefed by the Rescue Forces about the evacuation efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Wayanad district of Kerala on Saturday, August 10, to review relief and rehabilitation efforts there. More than 200 people died, and over 130 people were missing after a massive landslide occurred in the hill district on July 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To take review of the situation in the landslide-hit region, PM Modi will reach Kannur at around 11 am on Saturday, August 10. He is scheduled to undertake an aerial survey of the landslide-affected area in Wayanad.

PM Modi will visit the landslide-affected area around 12:15 pm, where he will be briefed by the Rescue Forces about the evacuation efforts. He will oversee rehabilitation works going on there. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He will also visit the relief camp and hospital to meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide.

Later, the prime minister will chair a review meeting, where he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts. Teams involved in the rescue operation will brief him about the evacuation efforts.

At least 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what was likely one of the biggest natural disasters to have hit Kerala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}