PM Modi to visit Maharashtra on December 14

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra on December 141 min read . 08:48 PM IST
- Prime Minister will reach Nagpur Railway Station where he will flag off Vande Bharat Express
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on 11 December for a slew of programmes, including inauguration of Samruddhi Mahamarg, AIIMS, Vande Bharat train, and remaining lines of Metro rail, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
According to the PMO, at around 9:30 AM, Prime Minister will reach Nagpur Railway Station where he will flag off Vande Bharat Express. At around 10 AM, he will take a Metro ride from Freedom Park Metro station to Khapri Metro Station, where he will dedicate ‘Nagpur Metro Phase I’ to the nation.
During the programme, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Nagpur Metro phase- II’.
“At around 10:45 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase - I of Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Shirdi and undertake a tour of the highway. Prime Minister will dedicate AIIMS Nagpur to the nation at around 11:15 AM," the PMO said.
In a public function in Nagpur, at around 11:30 AM, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation rail projects worth more than 1500 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone of National Institute of One Health (NIO), Nagpur and Nag river pollution abatement project, Nagpur.
“During the programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate ‘Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Chandrapur’ to the nation and inaugurate ‘Centre for Research, Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, Chandrapur’," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.
