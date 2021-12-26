Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over ₹11,000 crore. He will also preside over the state’s Global Investors’ Meet to boost investment worth about ₹28,000 crore in the region through the start of several projects.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of Renukaji Dam project which will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi by substantially adding to its water supply.

The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around ₹7,000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year.

The Dam project was made possible — lying pending for around three decades— through the vision of cooperative federalism of PM Modi, when six states viz Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project. The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over ₹1, 800 crore. The project will generate over 750 million units of electricity per year. The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to surrounding states of the region as well.

Besides, Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project in Hamirpur district which will generate over 300 million units of electricity per year, the prime minister will also inaugurate Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project has been built at a cost of around ₹2,080 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year, and help the state earn revenue worth over ₹120 crore annually.

The prime minister is also expected to preside over the second ground breaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet. The Meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around ₹28,000 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.