Besides, Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project in Hamirpur district which will generate over 300 million units of electricity per year, the prime minister will also inaugurate Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project has been built at a cost of around ₹2,080 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year, and help the state earn revenue worth over ₹120 crore annually.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}