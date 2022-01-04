PM Modi to visit Manipur, Tripura today to inaugurate developmental projects

In line with the countrywide projects to improve connectivity, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the construction of five National Highway Projects to be built at a cost of more than ₹1700 crore. Another important infrastructure that will enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion, is the construction of Steel Bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 built at a cost of over ₹75 crore. This Steel Bridge will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the programme.