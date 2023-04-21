PM Modi to visit MP, Kerala, Daman and Diu to launch development projects worth ₹27,000 crore1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 08:36 PM IST
- According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on April 24.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on April 24 and 25 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth more than ₹27,000 crore.
