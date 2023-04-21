New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on April 24 and 25 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth more than ₹27,000 crore.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on April 24.

During the event, the prime minister will inaugurate an integrated eGramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at Panchayat level. He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth around ₹19,000 crore.

“At around 11:30 AM on 24 April, PM Modi will attend a programme marking National Panchayati Raj Day in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth around Rs. 19,000 crore," according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

On 25 April at around 10:30 AM, the prime minister will flag off Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. Thereafter, at around 11 AM, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation, development projects worth more than Rs. 3200 crore, at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

At around 4 PM, PM Modi will visit NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute and at around 4:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth more than Rs. 4850 crores at Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the PMO said.

Thereafter, at around 6 PM, the prime minister will inaugurate the Devka Seafront at Daman, it added.