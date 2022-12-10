PM Modi to visit Nagpur tomorrow; 4,000 police personnel to be deployed

PM Modi to visit Nagpur tomorrow; 4,000 police personnel to be deployed1 min read . 09:56 AM IST
- Prime Minister Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express (between Nagpur and Bilaspur) and launch phase-I of the Nagpur Metro
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Nagpur tomorrow where he will be laying the foundation stone and inaugurating projects worth ₹75,000 crore.
Against this backdrop, the Nagpur administration will be deploying around 4,000 police personnel from different units for security purposes.
The police in the presence of Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel will conduct route trials on Saturday.
Prime Minister Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express (between Nagpur and Bilaspur) and launch phase-I of the Nagpur Metro.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II, inaugurate the first phase of 'Samruddhi Mahamarg', connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, and dedicate to the nation an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) located in the city's MIHAN area.
At a public function in Vidarbha city, the prime minister will launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than ₹1,500 crore, the PMO said.
As per a tentative tour programme shared by the local administration, the PM will arrive at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur at 9.40 am from New Delhi and head to the city railway station, where he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express. Later in the day, he will take part in various functions before travelling to Goa.
Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar finalised the security arrangements, under which around 4,000 personnel will be deployed and they will be supported by Quick Response Teams, the Riot Control Police, and Home Guards, said the officials. Around 1,000 police personnel will be deployed at the AIIMS premises alone, according to Prime Minister's office.
