Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Nepal on 16 May for a brief visit, reported news agency PTI .

This will be PM Modi's first Nepal visit after his re-election in 2019.

The PM is scheduled to visit Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddh, at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba.

His hour-long trip will come on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Lord Buddha’s birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Deuba is also scheduled to participate in the programme along with his Indian counterpart. Deuba was in Delhi last month on his first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister for the fifth time in July 2021.

During the visit, which was aimed at injecting fresh momentum into bilateral ties, Deuba held talks with Modi on a number of key issues, including the boundary issue.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Himalayan nation relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Wednesday emplaned for Paris for his final leg of the three-nation visit.

"Strengthened bilateral ties with Denmark. Enhanced collaborations with the Nordic countries and the region. PM @narendramodi's visit to Copenhagen concludes. PM Modi now leaves for Paris to hold talks with the French President @EmmanuelMacron," the ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson said in a tweet.

The PM said his Denmark visit was productive and covered different spheres ranging engagements.

"The programmes covered different spheres ranging from diplomatic meetings, boosting cultural and commercial linkages and engagement with the Indian community. I thank PM Frederiksen, the Government and people of Denmark," PM Modi tweeted.

He said the India-Nordic Summit gave a great platform to discuss ways to boost ties with the Nordic nations.

"The bilateral meetings with Nordic leaders were also productive. I look forward to working with them in various sectors aimed at furthering prosperity," he said.

This visit to Paris comes after days after French President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected.

Earlier, PM Modi had said that this visit will not only allow him to convey his congratulations to Macron but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries.