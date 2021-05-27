New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on Friday and will hold review meetings in two eastern states to assess the impact of cyclone Yaas.

This comes in the backdrop of power and telecom services been restored in most areas of West Bengal and Odisha, affected by the extreme weather event.

“PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the impact of cyclone Yaas. Officials made a detailed presentation on various aspects of preparedness, assessment of damages and related matters," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Apart from high wind speeds, the coastal areas also reported high tidal waves. The cyclone has weakened into a depression and has moved over South Jharkhand.

“It was discussed that about 106 teams of NDRF were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal/ Odisha that rescued more than 1000 persons and removed more than 2500 trees/poles that had fallen & obstructed the roads. The Defence Forces namely Army and Coast Guard also rescued marooned persons, while Navy & Air Force were on the alert," the statement added.

Ships carrying petroleum products and crude oil were directed to avoid cyclone Yaas' path, project site activities were suspended, and adequate petroleum product stocks were sourced to limit the damage on India' east coast. Also fishing boats were brought onshore and trains cancelled. This follows the extensive loss of life and property earlier last week caused by cyclone Tauktae.

“Though the States are engaged in the assessment of damages caused in aftermath of cyclone Yaas, from the preliminary reports available, it is seen that thanks to accurate forecasting, effectively communicating to the people in the affected areas and evacuation in a timely manner by States and Central agencies have ensured minimal loss of human life. At the same time, due to inundation, there have been damages, which are being assessed," the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.